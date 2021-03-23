VICTORIA -- Southbound traffic on the Malahat Highway came to a standstill Tuesday morning after a fiery scene involving a semi-truck.

Ryan Burns was driving the truck for industrial moving company Nickel Bros.

He was unhurt in the blaze but says he narrowly escaped through the passenger door as the gas tank ignited near the turnoff for Okotoks Road, south of Shawnigan Lake Road, just before 10 a.m.

Several passing drivers captured the scene on their cellphones and provided video to CTV News.

Eileen Watson says she was travelling north through the area at 9:55 a.m. when she witnessed the inferno in the southbound lanes.

Nickel Bros. is still investigating what caused the vehicle to burst into flames.

Burns, the driver, says he plans to buy a lottery ticket after his lucky escape.

Both southbound lanes of the highway were closed for over an hour before the left lane was reopened after 11 a.m.

UPDATE - #BCHwy1 vehicle fire SB at Okotoks Road on the Malahat. The left lane is now OPEN. The right lane remains CLOSED. Please expect delays.#LangfordBC #VanIsle — DriveBC (@DriveBC) March 23, 2021

Drivers in the area should expect delays while the scene is cleared, according to the B.C. transportation ministry.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.