VICTORIA -- A driver is in stable condition after a dramatic rollover crash occurred in the North Island.

According to a CTV News source, the crash occurred around 6 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 19 just north of Woss.

During the crash, the trailer of the semi-truck reportedly split in half, spilling some contents along the highway.

DriveBC says traffic is down to a single alternating lane between Englewood Drive and the Eagles Nest Rest Area. Drivers are asked to watch for a traffic controller in the area and to follow their directions.