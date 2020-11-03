Advertisement
Driver in stable condition after semi-truck flips on island highway
Published Tuesday, November 3, 2020 10:55AM PST Last Updated Tuesday, November 3, 2020 1:55PM PST
That crash occurred around 6 a.m. Tuesday: (Submitted)
VICTORIA -- A driver is in stable condition after a dramatic rollover crash occurred in the North Island.
According to a CTV News source, the crash occurred around 6 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 19 just north of Woss.
During the crash, the trailer of the semi-truck reportedly split in half, spilling some contents along the highway.
DriveBC says traffic is down to a single alternating lane between Englewood Drive and the Eagles Nest Rest Area. Drivers are asked to watch for a traffic controller in the area and to follow their directions.
RELATED IMAGES