A Saanich driver has been fined more than $900 after tossing a lit joint from their vehicle while driving.

The fines – $575 for dropping a burning substance, $253 for speeding in a playground zone, and $109 for failing to update their address – were issued at 9:53 Monday morning.

However, no fine was given for impaired driving.

Saanich police say the attending officer was a drug recognition expert who determined that the driver was not impaired by the drug. The officer could have still charged the driver for consuming cannabis in a vehicle, but chose not to.

The incident happened in the 4900-block of Cordova Bay Rd Monday. However, the attending officer appears to have incorrectly dated the ticket – something Saanich police say they are correcting.