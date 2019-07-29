Driver gets $900 in fines after tossing lit joint from vehicle
The attending officer appears to have incorrectly dated the ticket, something Saanich police say they are correcting. (Saanich Police Department)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Monday, July 29, 2019 12:12PM PDT
A Saanich driver has been fined more than $900 after tossing a lit joint from their vehicle while driving.
The fines – $575 for dropping a burning substance, $253 for speeding in a playground zone, and $109 for failing to update their address – were issued at 9:53 Monday morning.
However, no fine was given for impaired driving.
Saanich police say the attending officer was a drug recognition expert who determined that the driver was not impaired by the drug. The officer could have still charged the driver for consuming cannabis in a vehicle, but chose not to.
The incident happened in the 4900-block of Cordova Bay Rd Monday. However, the attending officer appears to have incorrectly dated the ticket – something Saanich police say they are correcting.