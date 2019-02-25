

CTV Vancouver Island





Saanich police are pleading with drivers to slow down and move over after an officer's parked cruiser had its door struck and bent backward during a traffic stop.

The collision happened after an officer pulled over a vehicle in the 700-block of Vernon Avenue Thursday, Feb. 21.

He had his sirens on and was wearing a high visibility vest as he returned to his car after speaking with the driver of the pulled-over vehicle.

Just as he was about to get back into his cruiser, a passing vehicle that failed to move over into the left lane struck the open car door, causing damage to both vehicles.

"If the driver was just a little bit farther away from getting into the vehicle, it could've certainly been him that was impacted instead of the door," said Sgt. Julie Fast.

Police are using the incident to remind motorists of B.C.'s "Slow Down, Move Over" law that came into effect in 2009.

The law required drivers approaching a stopped vehicle with flashing lights — whether it be police, firefighters, or road maintenance workers — to reduce their speed by at least 10 kilometres an hour and pull into another lane, if possible.

Anyone who fails to follow the law can be hit with a $173 ticket and three points on their B.C. driver's licence.

Fast said the driver in Thursday's collision was issued the ticket and received "clear direction on her responsibilities in this regard."