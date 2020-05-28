VICTORIA -- A Volkswagen camper van veered off of the road and rolled over after trying to avoid a deer that was crossing the street Thursday.

According to the driver of the van, the incident occurred in the 4600-block of West Saanich Road around 1 p.m.

The driver told CTV News that he was travelling southbound on the road when he swerved into the ongoing lane and rolled over to avoid the deer.

The deer was struck by the car, but managed to run off into the bush.

The driver says that he and his dog that were inside the vehicle at the time are both uninjured.

Traffic was briefly brought down to single lane alternating traffic as a crews worked to clear the area.

The van was eventually righted and towed from the scene.