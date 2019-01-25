

A driver involved in a head-on crash in Langford in early January has died from their injuries, according to police.

The collision occurred Jan. 8 on an undivided curve of the Trans-Canada Highway, between Leigh Road and West Shore Parkway.

Police said a blue Honda Pilot and silver Honda CRV collided head-on, leaving the drivers of each vehicle seriously injured. No passengers were in either vehicle.

On Friday, West Shore RCMP said one of the drivers had succumbed to their injuries while the other is "alive and recovering."

The family of the deceased driver has been notified, but police are not releasing their identity.

The investigation is ongoing and speed and alcohol are not considered to be factors.