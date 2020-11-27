VICTORIA -- A single-vehicle crash in Vic West claimed the life of one person early Friday morning.

According to Victoria police, officers were called to the 200-block of Skinner Street for reports of a crash around 3 a.m.

Witnesses told police that a vehicle had crashed near the intersection of Skinner Street and Catherine Street and that the vehicle was on fire.

When officers arrived, they found that the driver of the vehicle, the only occupant of the car, was suffering from life-threatening injuries. Nearby residents had been assisting the driver and were delivering first aid before officers took over from the bystanders.

Paramedics later arrived at the scene and took the driver to hospital.

"Unfortunately, the driver succumbed to their injuries," said Victoria police in a release. "Our thoughts are with their family today."

The area was closed for several hours following the crash, but has since reopened. VicPD traffic officers and a collision reconstruction team gathered evidence at the scene, where the car had struck a BC Hydro pole.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654, ext. 1.