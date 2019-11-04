VICTORIA -- The driver of a cement truck has died after their vehicle slammed into Buttle Lake near Lupin Falls on Monday.

According to Vancouver Island RCMP investigators, the truck careened of Westmin Road at around 11 a.m.

The BC Coroners Service confirmed they have been notified of the incident and are investigating.

Images from the scene show the cab of the truck completely submerged.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and the identity of the driver has not been released.

Local search and rescue members also attended the scene.

Westmin Road is just south of Highway 28, which connects Campbell River and Gold River.