VICTORIA -- A Duncan man has been arrested after allegedly trying to flee from police in his truck and on foot on Wednesday morning.

Nanaimo RCMP say the incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. near View Street in the southern area of the city.

At the time, a police cruiser pulled up behind a parked grey Ford F-150 to perform a traffic stop. Once the cruiser stopped behind the truck, the driver of the F-150 put the vehicle into reverse and slammed into the front of the cruiser.

He continued to back up his truck and hit two parked vehicles before placing the vehicle into drive and fleeing down an embankment.

The truck was then seen driving out of the embankment and through a residential yard on Fifth Street before it continued northbound on Nanaimo Parkway. Later, the truck was seen turning right onto Northfield Road by a witness, who gave police the vehicle’s location.

Police tracked down the vehicle and driver to a business on Boxwood Road. Once the man was spotted, a brief foot chase ensued before police were able to take the man into custody.

The Duncan man, 28, is now facing charges “related to the incident,” Mounties say.

“Nanaimo RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance in locating the suspect vehicle,” said Const. Sara Clark, Nanaimo RCMP, in a release Thursday.

“Their actions and observations allowed the police to locate the vehicle and make a quick arrest of the driver,” she said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam footage of the vehicle is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.