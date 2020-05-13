VICTORIA -- One man was airlifted to hospital for treatment of serious injuries following a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Cobble Hill Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred just after 11 a.m. on Hwy 1 near the intersection of Fisher Road and Hutchinson Road, according to DriveBC and witnesses.

RCMP say that a blue Toyota RAV4 was travelling east on Fisher Road when it was struck by a white Jeep Cherokee that was travelling southbound on the highway.

One witness of the crash, Robin Bond, told CTV News that the Jeep may have been running a red light, and that it appeared that the RAV4 was entering the intersection on a green light.

Police say that the male driver of the RAV4 was airlifted to hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Meanwhile, a passenger in the RAV4 and the driver of the Jeep were not injured in the crash.

“These types of collisions happen in a split second, and we urge anyone who is out driving to drive cautiously through all intersections,” said Sgt. Tim Desaulniers, Shawnigan Lake RCMP detachment commander.

“The investigation will continue for some time before a determination will be made on charges, if any, are appropriate in this collision.”

The highway was closed for roughly three hours as emergency crews investigated and cleared the scene.

Anyone with dashcam video of the area or who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Shawnigan Lake RCMP at 250-743-5514.