VICTORIA -- Duncan was walking along the sidewalk, considering his concerns about COVID-19.

“We’re all worried,” he says. “Everybody’s worried.”

But then he points to the tree that’s been providing some comfort. Amongst the buds and blossoms, branches are blooming jokes.

“It brought a smile to my face, then a smirk!” Duncan laughs, peering up at the dozens of jokes hanging from the tree by ribbon and hand-written on bright paper.

“Want to hear the joke about paper?” he reads, with a twinkle in his eye. “Nevermind, it’s ‘tearable.’”

“Knock, knock! Who’s there?” he smiles. “Tank. Tank who? You’re welcome!”

And who should we ‘tank’ for hanging jokes like, ‘What’s brown and sticky? A stick.’?

Before we find out, Duncan points. “There’s another set. I can take you there,” he offers with a laugh. “They’re just as corny!”

Around the corner from Montreal Street, on Superior Street, in Victoria’s James Bay neighbourhood there are two more trees with even more jokes.

I don’t know what types of trees they are. But, I do know they aren’t the type that fit in your hand. According to one of the jokes, that’s a palm tree.

“It’s good to have something a little bit uplifting in the heavy time we’re going through,” says Shelby, who just happened to walk by.

She adds her neighbour hung the jokes. But, before Shelby reveals her name, she reads her favourite joke: “What do you call a guy with a rubber toe? Roberto!”

While we wait for the mastermind behind this mirth, another neighbour named Marion says the jokes are spreading joy amongst the people who pass them.

“You see them either roll their eyes or laugh and then tell the person,” Marion says. “I think their day has probably got a little brighter.”

Then — as if on cue — the baby who Marion’s been holding starts laughing. Perhaps it was just coincidence, or perhaps she just realized why melons have weddings. The joke says it’s because they ‘cantaloupe’.

Either way, the creator of the joke trees — Kyla-Raye — couldn’t be more pleased.

“I thought jokes might be fun,” she says, because everybody was feeling so concerned about the coronavirus. “So I Googled a lot of bad dad jokes, some good knock-knock jokes.”

Even jokes about German sausage — which according to the tree are the ‘wurst’ — can feel the best during times like these.

Then Kyla-Raye begins to explain how she hung the jokes, but she can barely contain her laughter. The neighbours watching our interview (from a safe distance) start laughing too. Even without the jokes Kyla-Raye seemed to exude joy.

“When you can laugh,” she beams. “Laugh!”

Then — as if on cue — a flock of seagulls start making sounds that seem like laughs. This prompts the ever-thoughtful Kyla-Raye to proclaim, “I got to find some good bird jokes!”