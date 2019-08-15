

News staff, CTV News Vancouver Island





A portion of a major Victoria thoroughfare will be closed to all vehicle traffic this weekend.

The 800-block of Fort St., between Blanshard and Quadra streets, will be closed to cars from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday while a tower crane is removed from 840 Fort St.

The sidewalk and bike lanes on the north side of the street will also be closed.

"Pedestrians will be directed to the sidewalk on the south side of the street, and cyclists will be directed to dismount and walk their bikes along the south sidewalk past the work area," the city said in a news release.

Access to all businesses and residential buildings on the block will remain open to pedestrians.

The city said transit buses will be rerouted away from the area and instructions will be posted for bus stop closures and relocations.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes during the closure.