VANCOUVER -- Police in B.C.'s capital are asking the public for help as they investigate a stabbing that happened in the city's downtown early Thursday morning.

Shortly after 2 a.m., officers were called to a supportive housing facility in the 800-block of Johnson Street for a reported stabbing, the Victoria Police Department said in a news release.

"Patrol officers attended immediately and located the victim at the front entrance to the building," VicPD said in the release. "Officers provided first aid, including trauma bandages, as the man was suffering from potentially life-threatening injuries."

The victim was taken to hospital, and his wounds are now considered non-life-threatening, police said.

Officers soon learned that the stabbing had occurred in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue sometime before they were called.

Police are now asking anyone who has information about the incident to contact them at 250-995-7654 extension 1. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.