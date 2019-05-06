

CTV Vancouver Island





A vacant downtown Victoria hotel was devastated by an Monday morning blaze, with a massive tower of smoke visible from as far away as Washington state.

Firefighters were called to the building just before 5:30 a.m. and arrived to a fully involved fire. Officials said alarms at neighbouring properties went off, but none inside the vacant hotel.

Heavy dark smoke could been seen billowing from windows of the Plaza Hotel, former home of Monty's Exotic Showroom Pub, on Government Street.

Rescue crews performed a full sweep of the building and don’t believe anyone was inside. Major crowds of onlookers formed on the streets surrounding the hotel, which were closed off to traffic by emergency officials.

"Obviously this is a pretty significant fire," said Victoria Deputy Fire Chief Dan Atkinson. "Senior city directors are all up at the fire hall discussing it and talking about potential impacts to the city."

Investigators haven't pinpointed where the blaze was sparked, but said crews first discovered flames in the basement of the building with heavy smoke conditions on all floors.

At one point, part of the building collapsed as flames shot through the roof.

As of 10:30 a.m., Atkinson said there were no reports of anyone suffering injuries and that the blaze was contained from spreading to nearby buildings.

"As it stands right now we've got the building sort of where we want it," he said. "This has been a successfull operation as far as I'm concerned...All the buildings to the south have been saved, and it looks like there's going to be no fire damage there."

The department deployed three aerial trucks, a rescue truck and a battallion as well as three command officers. At its peak, 34 firefighters were actively battling the blaze.

"A fire of this scope is going to continue to burn for a long period of time," said Atkinson. "We're putting out hot spots, making sure it doesn't spread."

He said given the amount of damage the building sustained, fire investigators wouldn't be able to get inside to continue their investigation.

The neighbouring Royal Victoria Suites was evacuated by the fire department after alarms went off. Every guest in the eight occupied suites was accounted for, though some just left with passports and clothes.

Tieca, an American tourist at the hotel who asked CTV News not to publish her last name, wasn't lucky enough to grab her purse or passport.

She said her family awoke to a hotel fire alarm at approximately 5:10 a.m.

"We grabbed the fire extinguisher real quick because there was one outside the door and just kind of followed the hallways. Unfortunately that's the only way out is through the stairwells to the bottom floor," she said.

"I just grabbed one bag that was by the door and that was it – just hauled out."

"The alarm went off around five o'clock or so, so we scuttled out of the building as quick as possible," said another guest.

Part of building collapsed moments ago. Flames through roof are still large. Crews say fire contained to the 1 building. No one reported hurt @CTVNewsVI pic.twitter.com/HoUi7ywl7u — Robert Buffam (@CTVNewsRob) May 6, 2019

The Plaza Hotel has largely been unused for years. It sits on the corner of Government and Pandora. Firefighters asked the public to stay back as the building continued to burn.

The City of Victoria also warned residents that air quality downtown was poor and advised people to stay away from the area. City Hall would shut down for the day due to the air quality and numerous road closures in the downtown core, officials said.

Smoke can be seen well outside the downtown core and as far away as Port Angeles, Wash.

Smoke plume visible over Victoria BC from Port Angeles. @CTVNewsVI says Plaza Hotel in downtown is burning: https://t.co/LnTfAwWbK4 pic.twitter.com/JhazcS1Aiy — Scott Sistek (@ScottSKOMO) May 6, 2019

Donwntown resident B. Woodward, co-owner of the Cherry Bomb Toys store adjacent to the fire, had been at the scene since 6 a.m. Monday.

"We saw smoke basically billowing out of the front corner, then the side of the building, then basically a little later they went through the basement and flames started shooting out," he told CTV News.

"There's a lot of smoke everywhere, it's insane. Don’t come down here if you don’t have to because it's not good for the lungs."

This is a developing story and we will continue to update as more information becomes available.