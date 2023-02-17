Downtown Victoria assault sends 1 to hospital with serious injuries

Victoria police have released images of two men they say are suspects in a recent assault in the city's downtown.

The incident occurred around 12:40 a.m. Sunday in the 1200-block of Langley Street. According to a news release from the Victoria Police Department, the call came in as a report of a man being assaulted.

When they arrived, officers learned that there were two victims who had been assaulted, and that two suspects had fled on foot.

One of the victims was taken to hospital for treatment after suffering serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

VicPD released one surveillance photo of each suspect and asked anyone who recognizes either man to contact them at 250-995-7654, extension 1.

Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.