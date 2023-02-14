Downtown Victoria assault leaves victim with 'significant injuries'
Victoria police are investigating a serious assault that occurred in the downtown core in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Police say they were called to the 800-block of Yates Street around 2 a.m. for a report of a person being attacked.
When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from "significant injuries."
Paramedics were called to the scene and the victim was taken to hospital by ambulance.
"This incident is not believed to be a random attack and is currently under active investigation," said VicPD in a release Tuesday afternoon.
The VicPD major crime unit is leading the investigation.
Anyone with information on the assault is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654.
