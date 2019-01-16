

CTV Vancouver Island





A fire that badly damaged an Oak Bay home Tuesday night could've been worse if not for an astute landlord.

Luva Karmenko lives next door to her rental property on Larkdowne Road and returned home to find flames shooting out of the building.

When she saw the fire in the living room, she rushed in to help thinking two tenants were inside.

"An elderly lady and her son live there, so she's not very mobile so we assumed she was home at the moment because she doesn't usually go out," said Karmenko. "Because there was so much smoke and no light, I was running around banging on doors trying to wake them up or get them out."

Fortunately no one was home when the fire broke out. Two dogs were inside, but both were rescued.

Firefighters say because the fire was called in so quickly, they were able to extinguish it before it resulted in heavy damage.

Investigators haven't pinpointed a cause for the blaze, but said the tenants would likely be displaced for at least one night.