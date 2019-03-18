

A Victoria man is warning the pet-owning public after he discovered a box of rat poison near an off-leash park in Vic West.

Eric Pittman took to social media Saturday to warn fellow park users about his discovery at Barnard Park.

“Beware!!! Some sick person figures this is the best way to kill animals without repercussions to themselves and there may be more!” Pittman wrote.

However, Victoria police tell CTV News there is nothing to indicate the box of rat poison was left in the area to intentionally harm pets.

Police said they will be following up with city parks staff about the incident.

Parks staff told CTV News Monday that the department "does not deploy rat traps or pest poison bait traps outdoors in parks and open spaces." It added the department is conducting a sweep of Barnard Park to look for any other poison that may have been left there and remove it.

Anyone who finds a poison rat trap or poison in a park, is asked to contact the City of Victoria at 250-361-0600.