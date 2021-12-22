Dog owner recounts harrowing moments when his husky charged at a cougar in Saanich

Saanich, B.C. -

Jarrod Lucoe captured the moment on cellphone video: His three-year-old husky Miika charging at a cougar just outside the front door of their family home in Saanich.

“It’s something that you wouldn’t want to come across, but it’s fun to be there in the moment,” said Lucoe.

The Lucoe family were inside the house, Miika was outside.

“My sister noticed Miika our dog was hiding behind our car, and that’s not normal for her,” said Lucoe.

As soon as the family looked out the front door, they saw why Miika was cowering.

“There was a cougar and it was slowly walking forward towards our dog,” said Lucoe.

That’s when Jarrod’s father, without thinking twice, flew out the door to save the family pet. Just then, Miika charged at the massive cat.

Fortunately, Miika recalled and backed off just before fur began to fly, and that’s when Jarrod’s father took over.

“His arms were waving, screaming and yelling,” said Lucoe.

His noises chased the cat away, back into the forest that surrounds their Elk Lake neighbourhood.

“I think (Miika) got scared initially when she heard her owner’s voice and how her owner sounded scared,” said Rebecca Brook, a dog trainer and owner of Spark Dog Academy.

“Then she came back because her owner called her afterwards.”

Brook teaches recall, among other skills. She says what she sees in the video posted online is a situation that could have ended very badly for Miika. She says what is most impressive is the husky’s recall skills.

“Huskies are more of an independent breed, they are a bit harder to teach recall to,“ said Brook. “They like to think for themselves.”

She says the dog is obviously well trained and trusts her owner to keep her safe.

“She’s never had a problem with listening,” said Lucoe. “It’s been really good.”

Because if the family didn’t jump into action and if Miika had of continued her charge, there’s a good chance things could have ended very poorly for everyone involved.

“Thankfully, nothing happened and we were able to walk away from this scot-free,” said Lucoe.