West Shore RCMP say no charges are being recommended after a dog was left in a vehicle while its owner went to watch a movie, because the dog was just fine when checked out by officers.

Police were called to the parking lot near the Cineplex Odeon theatre in Langford Tuesday afternoon after staff reported finding a distressed golden retriever in a car.

Theatre staff said the owner had told them she left her dog in the vehicle, and to come get her if there were any problems.

One worker went outside and found a golden retriever in the bed of a truck with a canopy. She said the dog appeared to be in distress and called RCMP.

But on Wednesday, West Shore RCMP issued a release that said the vehicle was parked in the shade, all of the windows were rolled down and the dog was left with water to drink.

"The dog’s owner did everything right. The dog was well looked after and did not show any signs of distress," said Const. Matt Backer. "It’s good to remind everyone the temperature in vehicles can double in as little as 30 minutes if left in direct sunshine. Of course, fur babies can always stay home if it’s a hot day."

Mounties are asking pet owners to be mindful of leaving their furry friends behind in vehicles, but say in this incident, no charges are being recommended against the dog owner because the animal was not in distress.