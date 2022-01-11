'Do the right thing': Saanich police seek driver after 60-year-old man struck

Saanich police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car in an alleged hit-and-run crash on Monday evening.

The crash occurred around 7:45 p.m. when a 60-year-old man was crossing Burnside Road West.

A vehicle that was turning right off of Burnside onto McKenzie Avenue reportedly struck the man, and continued to drive along McKenzie Avenue without stopping.

"The driver would have been more than aware that they struck this man," said Saanich police Const. Markus Anastasiades in a release Tuesday.

The pedestrian was then taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Witnesses have told police that the vehicle was a dark-coloured car, possibly a Chevrolet Cobalt, with a loud exhaust. There was also no tinting on the windows, police say.

Investigators are now reviewing the area and searching for potential video footage from nearby homes.

Anyone who may have been driving in the area is also asked to review their dsahscam footage for recordings of the incident, or for the suspect vehicle before or after the crash.

"We are urging the driver to do the right thing and come forward to the police," said Anastasiades.

"Officers have several investigative avenues to continue to explore, and they are confident that it will only be a matter of time before we can identify the driver," he said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Saanich police at 250-475-4321 and cite file number 22-00637.