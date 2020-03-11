CAMPBELL RIVER -- Campbell River Mayor Andy Adams says he's disappointed but understands why a major hockey event due to take place in his city later this month had to be benched over COVID-19 concerns.

"This is a world-wide impact and I think Rogers made the right decision, as unfortunate as it is, and disappointing," Adams said.

Rogers Sports & Media announced Wednesday morning that it was cancelling the remainder of its 'Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour' due to public health concerns about the novel coronavirus. The three remaining stops of the season included Campbell River on March 21 and 22.

"We were expecting a lot of people," Adams said. "It would have been a lot of fun at Strathcona Gardens on the Friday night and then moving down to Spirit Square on Saturday and then over to the Maritime Heritage Centre parking lot."

The cancellation is the latest virus-related penalty to affect the city's hockey fans. On Tuesday, the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League announced it was postponing playoff games between the Oceanside Generals and the Campbell River Storm after several players went into self-isolation with flu-like symptoms.

Aside from the game cancellations and delays, the manager of the facility where the sporting events were to be held says she wants to ensure the public that the Strathcona Gardens are safe to visit.

"At this time, we just encourage people to come and use our facility and know that we are doing the extra preventative measures to make it safe," said Koreen Gurak, the Senior Manager of Strathcona Gardens.

Gurak said staff are upping their frequency of cleaning throughout the sports facility.