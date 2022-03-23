Developer stunned as Oak Bay council denies condo proposal

A developer in Oak Bay, B.C., says she has been left in limbo after a building application nine years in the making was rejected by district council.

Oak Bay councillors voted Monday against sending a proposed housing development on Oak Bay Avenue to a public hearing.

The vote ends the application process for developer Large & Co., whose CEO says she was hoping to build a four-storey building with 14 residential units.

The developer purchased the land 3226 Oak Bay Ave in 2013, and submitted an earlier application back in 2017, which was also turned down.

Since then, the developer has made changes the municipality asked for.

“We presented something to council that aligned with all their policies, the official community plan, which is why it was supported unanimously by their design panel, their planning commission and all their staff,” said Large & Co. CEO Kim Colpman.

“The salient points for me are that it was fully supported, we made all the changes," she added.

"It's taken nine years and to be denied outright [and it] leaves myself, the public and every developer in the city to wonder what we are supposed to do. How are we supposed to address this housing crisis?”

Four of seven councillors expressed concerns about the project, including about the building's size and proximity to neighbouring properties.

Mayor Kevin Murdoch says the municipality remains committed to building more housing.

“I think the message that I want to get out to all of the developers is that we are looking to add housing," Murdoch said. "We’re doing it very foundationally. We're trying to make sure that our processes enable that to move forward quickly with a lot more certainty."

Murdoch added that Oak Bay council did approve a six-unit residential-commercial building a few weeks ago that is expected to break ground in the next couple of months.