A large-scale search is underway for two seniors who went missing on the north end of Quadra Island.

Search and rescue crews say the women, who are in their mid-60s, were last seen walking their dogs Wednesday night.

They were said to be unprepared to camp overnight in the woods.

More than 50 members of search and rescue teams from Vancouver Island and from the Lower Mainland have been called to Quadra Island to assist in the search.

A helicopter with night vision capabilities was dispatched Thursday night but failed to find the women.

The operation resumed Friday with crews searching from the air and the ground.