VICTORIA -- They say it’s better to give than receive, so why not give the gift of life this holiday season?

That’s what the Canadian Blood Services hopes Vancouver Island residents will keep in mind as the group seeks to fill more than 2,000 blood donation appointments on the island by the end of the year.

“And that is just on the South Island,” says local territory manager Ann Chabert.

The need for blood donations is always greater around this time of year. Usually people are pre-occupied with holiday plans and travel, and this year COVID-19 is also keeping them from donating, Chabert says.

“This year, people might be a little less comfortable leaving their bubble or leaving the house, so it’s for different reasons,” said Chabert.

“We’re softly booked around Boxing Day, New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day – we’re open all those days,” she said. “So we’re hoping that people – maybe as a different bubble – come in here with their friend and save a life.”

Blood platelets have a seven-day shelf life so there is a constant need for new donations.

Donations can be booked online or by calling 1-888-2-DONATE and all donation centres have COVID-19 protocols in place