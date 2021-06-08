VICTORIA -- Hundreds of people on Vancouver Island have now got their second shot of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Elaine Pritchard got her second jab of the vaccine on Monday at JC Pharmacy in Victoria.

“It feels really good,” Pritchard said moments after getting her second dose. “It's one less thing I have to worry about or think about now.”

By 11 a.m. Monday, approximately 20 people had received their second dose of the vaccine at the pharmacy.

Other pharmacies across the capital region were also beginning to dispense second doses of AstraZeneca to those who received their first shot eight weeks prior.

Chandra Erant, owner of JC Pharmacy, says his team has been phoning people who had a first shot of the vaccine at his pharmacy to schedule their second doses.

Erant says the majority of patients are opting to get a second AstraZeneca dose, rather than exercising their choice to get Pfizer or Moderna for their second shot.

“Most of them are interested in getting whatever they can get first,” says Erant.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, deputy provincial health officer Dr. Réka Gustafson confirmed that demand for second shots of AstraZeneca has been high.