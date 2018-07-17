

CTV Vancouver Island





A delivery truck took down a power line and part of a building in downtown Sidney Tuesday – but firefighters say the outcome could've been much worse.

The truck was heading down Second Street when its trailer caught a low-hanging powerline, taking down a pole and the corner of a nearby building.

"The tractor trailer obviously clipped the wire quite forcefully because it actually pulled a corner of the building down," said Sidney Fire Chief Brett Mikkelsen.

The driver remained in his vehicle while sparks were flying from the live wire until BC Hydro shut down power to the area.

Mikkelsen said the building suffered structural damage and that the city will look into why it happened.

"It's a function of, I think, over time the wires get a little lower and the trucks get a little taller and this is what happens, so we'll do what we can within our ability as a municipality to see that doesn't happen again," he said. "All things considered it could've been much worse, and I'm just glad no one was injured."

The incident shut down the sidewalk on Second Street for some time while crews contained the area.