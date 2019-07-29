

CTV Vancouver Island





Sooke Road in Metchosin has been reduced to single-lane alternating traffic following a single-vehicle crash.

The incident happened between Humpback Road and Kangaroo Road. Drive BC reported it at 4 p.m. Monday, according to Drive BC.

The eastbound right lane of the road was blocked and delays were expected on the route.

Emergency crews were reportedly on scene as of 4 p.m.

Metchosin Fire Chief Stephanie Dunlop tweeted that the single-vehicle crash occurred in the 4000-block of Sooke Road.

Single vehicle crash - 4000 block Sooke Rd. Single lane traffic - please be patient! — ChiefDunlop (@ChiefDunlop) July 29, 2019

Traffic cameras showed a steady lineup of cars on Sooke Road heading westbound.

More to come…