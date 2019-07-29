Delays expected on Sooke Road following single-vehicle crash
Cars were backed up on Sooke Road in Metchosin following a reported crash. July 29, 2019. (Drive BC)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Monday, July 29, 2019 4:21PM PDT
Last Updated Monday, July 29, 2019 4:38PM PDT
Sooke Road in Metchosin has been reduced to single-lane alternating traffic following a single-vehicle crash.
The incident happened between Humpback Road and Kangaroo Road. Drive BC reported it at 4 p.m. Monday, according to Drive BC.
The eastbound right lane of the road was blocked and delays were expected on the route.
Emergency crews were reportedly on scene as of 4 p.m.
Metchosin Fire Chief Stephanie Dunlop tweeted that the single-vehicle crash occurred in the 4000-block of Sooke Road.
Traffic cameras showed a steady lineup of cars on Sooke Road heading westbound.
More to come…