A buck found shot by a crossbow while wandering in an Esquimalt neighbourhood has been put down by police.

Police were called to the area of Bryden Court Friday morning after neighbours spotted the buck, which they said commonly frequents the area, with a bolt lodged in its rear left leg.

Officers from Victoria police's Esquimalt division responded and used a patrol rifle to put down the deer and end its suffering.

Neighbours were contacted by police before the rifle was fired to warn them

The deer was being picked up by city work crews at around 10 a.m.

Neighbours said they were upset and concerned that someone would intentionally fire a crossbow at the animal.

They were also worried that someone would be as reckless as to fire a crossbow in the city.

CTV News has reached out to Victoria police for more information.