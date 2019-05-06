

The Canadian Press





Gardeners are being urged to consider inquisitive wildlife when purchasing netting to protect their flowers and vegetables.

The BC Conservation Officer Service posted a social media message reminding gardeners to purchase small-gauge protective netting.

A conservation officer near Qualicum Beach on Vancouver Island had to tranquilize a deer that was caught in netting.

The animal had poked its head through one of the holes in the mesh and then became completely entangled while trying to free itself, and had to be cut free.

That's prompting a reminder that garden netting should have holes smaller than the size of a deer's head.