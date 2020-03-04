VICTORIA -- Traffic between Port Alberni and the coastal communities of Tofino and Ucluelet was cut off early Wednesday following reports of debris along Highway 4.

According to Drive BC, traffic at the Kennedy Lake construction site, roughly 14 kilometres east of the Southern Boundary of Pacific Rim National Park, was closed due to debris.

Vehicles are unable to move in either direction, and the travel organization says that no alternative detour is available.

While Drive BC initially estimated that the highway would reopen around 2 p.m., as of approximately 12:15 p.m. the agency said that no estimated time of opening was available.

An update on the highway is expected later this afternoon.