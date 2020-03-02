VICTORIA -- BC Ferries is getting ready to party like it's 1999.

The ferry service announced Monday it will finally begin accepting debit cards as payment for ferry tickets.

While most goods and services in Canada have been available for purchase with debit cards for decades, BC Ferries tickets for foot and vehicle passengers have not.

Perhaps in an effort to make up for lost time, the ferry service also announced it is leapfrogging straight into tap-and-pay debit card readers.

"This will help speed the ticketing process for customers with transactions under the $100 tap limit," BC Ferries said in a statement Monday.

The ferry service said it was in fact waiting for tap-and-pay technology before introducing debit payments.

"BC Ferries waited to install debit to ensure tap capability was available to help process transactions."

The company says the installation of debit PIN pads is now underway and is expected to be ready this spring.

Terminals serving Vancouver and Vancouver Island are expected to have the updated technology in March, after it is installed in the smaller terminals.