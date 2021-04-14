VICTORIA -- RCMP say the recent suspicious death of a man in Nanaimo is now considered a homicide, after his body was discovered in late March.

The body of 58-year-old Randell Charles Thomas, of Nanaimo, was found off a walking trail in the Tamara Drive area on March 31.

At the time, police said his death was suspicious. Now, they have confirmed that investigators are treating the incident as a homicide and have released a photo of Thomas to help further the investigation.

Mounties believe that Thomas was "involved in an altercation" before his death.

"At this time, it is unknown if there was more than one individual involved in the altercation," said Const. Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP in a release Wednesday.

Investigators say that Thomas did not live in the area and it is currently unknown how he arrived at the walking trail.

Police say they will be speaking with nearby residents and canvassing the area in the coming days.

Mounties are looking to speak with anyone who was in the area of Tamara Drive near the Nanaimo Parkway between 2:45 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. on March 31. Investigators are also asking that motorists check any dashcam video from that time as well.

Police say that Thomas was wearing dark clothing at the time of his death, including a black hoodie with a white logo on the front.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP Serious Crime Unit at 250-754-2345.