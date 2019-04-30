

Adam Lee, CTV Vancouver Island





Vancouver Island- and Gulf Islands-based musicians David Gogo, Carmanah, Steve Bays, Raffi and Ms. PANIK are nominated for the 2019 Western Canadian Music Awards.

The Western Canadian Music Alliance announced the nominees Tuesday.

Nanaimo blues-rock guitarist David Gogo is up for Blues Artist of The Year. This is Gogo's fourth nomination for a WCMA. He won Blues Recording of the Year in 2012 for his album Soul-Bender.

Victoria folk-rock band Carmanah is nominated for Roots Duo/Group of The Year. Their singles "Roots" and "Nightmare" off their 2018 Speak in Rhythms album reached number one on a CBC music chart.

Salt Spring Island's Raffi is nominated for Children's Artist of The Year. He was last nominated for the award in 2016.

Victoria's Steve Bays is up for two awards. The Hot Hot Heat and Mounties frontman is up for Producer of The Year and the Audio Engineer Award.

Ms. PANIK, a Haida loop poet and emcee now based in Tofino, is nominated for Spiritual Artist of The Year.

Winners will be announced during BreakOut West in Whitehorse from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6.

BreakOut West is an annual conference to celebrate, develop and support the best of Western Canadian music from B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and the three northern territories.

2019 Western Canadian Music Awards Artistic Nominees

Blues Artist of the Year

Brandon Isaak – BC

David Gogo – BC

Jack Semple – SK

James Buddy Rogers – BC

Ndidi O – BC

BreakOut Artist of the Year

Dan Mangan – BC

Foxwarren – SK

Nuela Charles – AB

Snotty Nose Rez Kids – BC

Striker – AB

Children’s Artist of the Year

Ginalina – BC

Raffi – BC

Rattle and Strum – AB

Seanster and the Monsters – MB

The Oot n' Oots – BC

Classical Artist / Ensemble of the Year

Land's End Ensemble – AB

Turning Point Ensemble – BC

Manitoba Chamber Orchestra – MB

Vancouver Chamber Choir – BC

Carmen Braden – NT

Classical Composer of the Year

Allan Gordon Bell – AB

Carmen Braden – NT

Farshid Samandari – BC

Laurie Radford – AB

Owen Underhill – BC

Country Artist of the Year

Aaron Pritchett – BC

Brett Kissel – AB

Dan Davidson – AB

George Canyon – AB

Hunter Brothers – SK

Electronic / Dance Artist of the Year

Dirty Radio – BC

Humans – BC

I M U R – BC

Soulier – AB

Talltale – AB

Francophone Artist of the Year

Alpha Toshineza – MB

Ponteix – SK

Rayannah – MB

Shawn Jobin – SK

Vaero – SK

Indigenous Artist of the Year

Carsen Gray – BC

Digawolf – NT

Diyet & the Love Soldiers – YT

Hellnback – MB

Northern Haze – NV

Instrumental Artist of the Year

Apollo Suns – MB

Five Alarm Funk – BC

Gordon Grdina's The Marrow – BC

Signs & Letters – AB

West of Mabou – SK

Jazz Artist of the Year

Al Muirhead – SK

BC Double Quartet – BC

Hard Rubber Orchestra – BC

Jodi Proznick – BC

Winnipeg Jazz Orchestra – MB

Metal / Hard Music Artist of the Year

Hunting Giants – BC

Neck of the Woods – BC

Shooting Guns – SK

Striker – AB

tunic – MB

Pop Artist of the Year

Begonia – MB

Jill Barber – BC

Madison Olds – BC

Royal Canoe – MB

Sarah MacDougall – YT

Producer of the Year

Ben Kaplan, Fader Mountain Sound – BC

Madeleine Roger & Lloyd Peterson – MB

Rayannah & Mario Lepage – MB / SK

Ryan Worsley, Echoplant Sound – BC

Steve Bays – BC

Rap / Hip Hop Artist of the Year

Alpha Toshineza – MB

Bdice – BC

Merkules – BC

Snak the Ripper – BC

Vials – BC

Recording of the Year

Dan Mangan – BC

Foxwarren – SK

Jill Barber – BC

Pharis & Jason Romero – BC

Sarah MacDougall – YT

Rock Artist of the Year (Sponsored by Stingray Music)

Dan Mangan – BC

Foxwarren – SK

Digawolf – NT

Said The Whale – BC

The Sheepdogs – SK

Roots Duo / Group of the Year

Carmanah – BC

GhostBoy – AB

Pharis & Jason Romero – BC

Rosie & the Riveters – SK

Tri-Continental – AB / BC

Roots Solo Artist of the Year

Belle Plaine – SK

Joe Nolan – AB

John Wort Hannam – AB

Mariel Buckley – AB

Micah Erenberg – MB

Songwriter(s) of the Year

Dan Mangan, Cold In The Summer – BC

Jill Barber and Ryan Guldemond. Girl's Gotta Do – BC

Mariel Buckley, Rose Coloured Frames – AB

Pharis Romero - Pharis & Jason Romero, Sweet Old Religion – BC

Roman Clarke, Waiting – MB

Spiritual Artist of the Year

Chelsea Amber – BC

Kyle Church – AB

Ms.PANIK – BC

Warren Dean Flandez – BC

West of Here – AB

Urban Artist of the Year

Hooper Turnt Sanger – BC

LOA – SK

Samurai Champs – SK

SHEA – MB

Tiny Havoc – BC

Video Director of the Year

Danie Easton - Madison Olds, Thank You – BC

Eric Peterson - Yes We Mystic, Young Evil – MB

Johnny Jansen - Said The Whale, UnAmerican – BC

Peter Ricq – Humans, Breakfast With Liz – BC

Travis Nesbitt - The Dungarees, Don't Hold Back – AB

Visual Media Composer of the Year

Brett Elliot - Church of Zombie, Welcome to the Church – YT

Burnett/Schmidt, Reawaken (Movements I-V) – AB

Jared Robinson, Canadian Mental Health Association 100 Year Anniversary – SK

Jeffery Straker, The Storm Orchestral – SK

Tim Brown, Run for Your Life – AB

World Artist of the Year

Buckman Coe – BC

Montuno West – AB

Portiia – BC

Ryan Timoffee – AB

TANGA – BC



2019 Western Canadian Music Awards Industry Nominees

Audio Engineering Award

Ben Kaplan, Fader Mountain Sound – BC

Scott Franchuk, Riverdale Recorders – AB

Sheldon Zaharko, Zed Productions – BC

Spencer Cheyne, OCL Studios – AB

Steve Bays – BC

Community Excellence Award

National Music Centre – AB

The Dungarees - 24 Hour Gigathon – AB

The Park Show – BC

The Village Idiots – MB

West End Cultural Centre – MB

Excellence in Visual Design

Bronwin Parks - Feisty Creative – BC

Chris Morin – SK

Jadyn Klassen – MB

Roberta Landreth – MB

Shalom Toy - Cosmic Cavern Design – AB

Impact in Artistic Development

Dan Mangan, Arts & Crafts Productions – BC

Jessica Marsh, JAM Music Mgmt – AB

National Music Centre – AB

Paquin Artists Agency – MB

The Feldman Agency – BC

Impact in Live Music

Adam Oppenheim - Stampede Entertainment Inc. – AB

Dan Mangan - Arts & Crafts Productions – BC

Paquin Artists Agency – MB

West End Cultural Centre – MB

Winnipeg Folk Festival – MB

Impact in Music Marketing