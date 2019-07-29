

CTV Vancouver Island





An iconic "twisted" tree on Victoria's Dallas Road will come down next month to make way for a bike path project, the city says.

The windswept horse chestnut tree, located near the Harrison Yacht Pond along the waterfront, is being cut down because it's one of two trees in conflict with the path.

The city said it was forced to choose between removing the horse chestnut tree and a larger, healthier elm tree on the other side of the road.

In the end, the windswept tree was chosen to be cut down because of its declining health.

The tree is slated for removal sometime in August.

"That area won't support having both trees in that location," said parks director Thomas Soulliere.

Soulliere said once the bike path project is complete, 90 new trees will be planted along the waterfront.

Former Victoria councillor Pam Madoff said she was sad to see the tree go and wondered if many people knew about its removal.

"It seems with this, the only notice is a sign that most people can't find or see," she said. "I think it's really concerning because I think it's one of those situations where it probably didn't need to happen."

Madoff said the tree was "well-established" in the 1920s and has been a landmark of the area ever since.

"Was it a thoughtful decision or was it just, 'Well, it's in the way?'"

The pathway through Beacon Hill Park was approved by the city in May 2018. Once finished, it will connect the communities of Fairfield and James Bay with a bike and pedestrian walkway using part of an existing trail from Michigan Street to Oliphant Avenue.

It was made possible through the Capital Regional District's sewage treatment project, which afforded James Bay and Fairfield a $100,000 budget for the path.