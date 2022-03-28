Cyclist taken to hospital after crash with car in Nanaimo, B.C.
Nanaimo RCMP are reminding drivers and cyclists to be cautious after a vehicle crashed into a cyclist last week.
The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Townsite Road and Bush Street, according to police.
The cyclist, a 66-year-old man, was biking in a marked bike lane when the crash occurred, according to the man's wife.
He was later taken to hospital for "significant but non-life-threatening" injuries, according to RCMP.
The 19-year-old female driver of the car remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Police say she was handed a ticket for performing an unsafe lane change for her role in the crash.
Mounties are urging drivers and cyclists to keep an eye out when they're on the road, especially as spring and summer arrive.
"As the weather gets warmer and more and more cyclists are on the streets of Nanaimo, motorists and cyclists need to pay attention to bicycle lanes and how they intersect with the flow of vehicle traffic," said Const. Gary O'Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.
"The injured cyclist in this case was lucky to receive only the injuries he did and that a worse outcome was avoided," he said.
