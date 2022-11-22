Cyclist hospitalized after crash with car near Trans-Canada Highway in Saanich

A cyclist was taken to hospital following a crash with a car in Saanich on Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Tillicum Road around 7:20 a.m.

Saanich police say the driver was turning right off Tillicum Road onto the Trans Canada Highway when they struck the cyclist who was biking along the Galloping Goose trail beside the highway, which crosses Tillicum Road.

The cyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Meanwhile, the driver was issued a $167 ticket, police say.

With winter settling in on Vancouver Island, Saanich police are reminding all drivers and cyclists to be alert while travelling in dark and wet conditions.