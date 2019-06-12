

CTV Vancouver Island





A mountain biker was airlifted to hospital after being struck by a vehicle on a gravel road in Cumberland.

First responders were called to a section of Bevan Road for a report of an injured cyclist at around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A car trying to pass a gravel truck collided with a cyclist heading the other way, said Cumberland Fire Chief Mike Williamson.

Both the car and the cyclist travelled off the road and into a ditch, with the mountain biker suffering "quite bad" lower-body injuries including broken bones, according to Williamson.

An air ambulance arrived within minutes and transported the still-conscious cyclist to Victoria General Hospital.

Williamson said kicked-up dust likely played a role in the crash, obscuring the field of vision for the cyclist, gravel truck driver and the driver of the car.

Bevan Road is a popular mountain biking area that is also home to a number of gravel pits.