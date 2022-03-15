Cumberland, B.C., bike track out thousands after vandalism spree

The Coal Hills BMX track in Cumberland Village Park on Dunsmuir Avenue was hit by vandals last week and the club estimates $10,000 in damage was caused.

“Everybody is very up in arms and very upset about it,” says track president Graham "Skinny G" Smith.

“This is a well-loved facility for the island as well as the rest of the province for BMXing," he added. "It’s the No. 2 track in the province currently."

The vandalism happened during the overnight hours of March 10 and a club member noticed the damage the next morning.

Concession windows were smashed and items like first aid kits were stolen. Sections of the chain-link fence were also destroyed.

Shingles were ripped off the track's new starting gate booth, paint was splattered inside and wood boards from the bleachers were also ripped up.

Volunteers were out this weekend to patch up repairs to the damaged infrastructure.

Comox Valley RCMP are investigating and the track has set up a donation site to help cover the cost of the damage.