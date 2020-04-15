VICTORIA -- CTV News Vancouver Island has won three awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association for 2019.

The awards are held to honour contributions in radio, television and online news in the B.C. region.

While the annual awards gala was cancelled this year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the winners were formally announced on Wednesday.

Included among them was a win for best TV newscast for CTV News at 6.

It was a clean sweep for the CTV News network in B.C., with our colleagues at CTV News Vancouver also winning best newscast.

The three awards won by the station are:

TV Newscast - Bert Cannings Award (Small/Medium Market)

CTV News Vancouver Island - CTV News at 6

CTV News Vancouver Island - CTV News at 6 Short Feature - Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)

CTV News Vancouver Island - Lexi’s Legacy

CTV News Vancouver Island - Lexi’s Legacy Sports - Feature Reporting

CTV Vancouver Island - Diamond Daily Double

Victoria radio station CFAX 1070 also won one award:

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award

CFAX 1070 AM – Adam Stirling Editorial Commentary: Horse Carriage Politics

The winners will go on to compete at the RTDNA National Awards in Toronto.