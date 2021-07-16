VANCOUVER -- From bobcats to bears, Vancouver Island has its share of apex predators, but none of the reptilian variety, or so we think.

A recent experience at his parents' property in East Sooke has left Martin Ren convinced there's something lurking in the water there, and he has video to back it up.

He's well aware of how his story sounds, but Ren says he's not the type to cry wolf. Or, in this case, crocodile.

"I'm trying to be critical," he said. "I knew it was something unique … I'm positive that I did not see a beaver. I did not see an otter."

Wednesday morning, Ren's meditation was interrupted by something that looked, to his eye, like a crocodile.

He grabbed his phone and started recording video of the suspicious ripple in the water, gliding toward the nearby rocks.

The video shows the alleged croc approaching the rocks, but it's hard to make out what, if anything, gets out of the water.

Ren's father Masaru says he doubts there's actually a crocodile lurking off the coast of East Sooke, but he's still not going for a swim any time soon.

"Not before you find out what it is," he told CTV News with a laugh.

Looking around at the scene didn't yield any insights, but some local residents - in a town known for its sasquatch sightings - were open-minded.

"Why not?" said one shopper at East Sooke Grocer and General Store. "There probably is one."

The BC Conservation Officer Service confirms there have been no reports of a crocodile in the area, but the service asks anyone who sees one to report it.

Ren's theory?

"It's probably someone's pet that escaped."

So, if you lost a pet crocodile, try looking around East Sooke.

With files from CTV News Vancouver Island's Jordan Cunningham