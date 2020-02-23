VANCOUVER -- Search and rescue crews on Vancouver Island are looking for two adults involved in a scout program that have gone missing.

Vickie Webber, search manager for Juan de Fuca Search and Rescue, told CTV News Vancouver Island crews received the call for two overdue hikers in the Sooke hills area near Jordan River shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Juan de Fuca Search and Rescue is looking for the missing people west of Sooke, setting up their staging area near the intersection of West Coast Road and Fore Bay Road.

Webber said not much information was known when the call came in.

"Our focus is just to gather more information," she said. "We've crews heading that way on site, and once we get a little bit more information, we can make a plan and go looking for them."

Webber said the call came from a firefighter who was part of the hiking group that was expecting the missing people.

"Hopefully, these guys have just run into some trouble and they're staying put until help arrives," she said.

The search began as a storm brought wind and rain to British Columbia's south coast. Earlier in the day, Environment Canada issued wind warnings for Greater Victoria and the west coast of the island, saying gusts as high as 100 km/h were possible in the area where crews are searching.