Crews respond to large grass fire near Cook Street
Firefighters spray down the rock at Summit Park after a brush fire broke out in the Victoria park Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. (CTV Vancouver Island)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Monday, August 12, 2019 4:53PM PDT
Last Updated Monday, August 12, 2019 5:14PM PDT
Victoria Fire responded to a grass fire off of Cook Street Monday afternoon.
The fire broke out in Summit Park, according to Victoria Fire Department.
Smoke in the area was visible from CTV Vancouver Island's Triangle Mountain camera.
The fire appeared to be contained shortly after 5 p.m.
This is a developing story. More to come…