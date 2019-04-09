

CTV Vancouver Island





Langford and Saanich firefighters responded to a barn fire near Durrance Lake Tuesday.

The fire was burning in the Willis Point area near the Durrance Lake Park parking area late Tuesday morning.

Fire trucks from both jurisdictions were called just before 10:30 a.m. and were followed by volunteers from Willis Point. They arrived to find the barn fully engulfed by flames. Crews pumped water out of the nearby lake to douse the fire.

Fighting the fire was made harder afer the structure's metal roof caved in, preventing firefighters from going inside to attack it.

Sidney RCMP were also on scene and B.C. forestry crews were called in to assist.

No one was believed to have suffered injuries and there's no indication the blaze was suspicious.

Fire crews pumped water from the lake to knock down the blaze. They remained on scene to watch the building and nearby forest for any flare-ups.

There was no cost estimate for damage done to the barn. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.