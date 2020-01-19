VANCOUVER -- Fire crews on Vancouver Island were called to deal with a blaze inside a building belonging to a regional water system Saturday night.

Capt. Cam Norris-Jones, of Sooke Fire Rescue Department, told CTV News Vancouver Island the fire broke out inside the water pump house on Ludlow Road in the town.

Norris-Jones said the fire was contained to the equipment inside the building, but that equipment sustained significant damage. The fire is not considered suspicious, he said.

It wasn't the only issue the Capital Regional District's water system had in Sooke Saturday. There was also a water main break near the intersection of Sooke Road and Goodridge Road.

Norris-Jones said the CRD is "working to confirm if the fire is related to the water main break."

The break itself was repaired Sunday morning, and residents whose water is discoloured should run it until clean, Norris-Jones said.