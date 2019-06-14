

Kirk Duncan, CTV Vancouver Island





Firefighters extinguished a brush fire on a waterfront road in Victoria Friday morning.

Victoria fire crews and police responded to the fire in the 1000-block of Dallas Road just before 8 a.m.

The fire started in a heavily wooded area and was put out quickly using a pump truck.

Firefighters had to work their way through paths in the bushes to get to the area where the fire sparked.

Police are investigating and said it appeared that some type of encampment may have been living there.

The area along Dallas Road is covered with tall dry grass. Officials say the fire could have been a lot worse if not for firefighters' quick response.