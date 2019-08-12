

CTV Vancouver Island





Victoria Fire made quick work of a large a grass fire in a park off of Cook Street Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out in Summit Park at around 4:30 p.m., according to Victoria Fire Department.

It grew to an estimated 15,000-square-feet before crews contained and extinguished it within 10 minutes.

"Multiple calls of heavy smoke in the area of Summit Hill park," said Battallion Chief Brian Elvedahl. "We sent crews and when they investigated they found numerous little spot fires, lots of smoke in the area and it looked like it was spreading fairly fast."

He said a young couple first noticed the blaze and called firefighters.

Smoke in the area was visible from CTV Vancouver Island's Triangle Mountain camera.

The cause of the blaze remains unknown.