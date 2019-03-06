

Wells Gaetz, CTV Vancouver Island





Firefighters responded to a second-floor condo fire in downtown Victoria Wednesday.

Black smoke was seen pouring out of a second-storey condo at 770 Cormorant Street, on the corner of Cormorant and Blanshard.

Multiple crews from Victoria Fire arrived to heavy smoke and low visibility as they entered the suite and extinguished the blaze.

"Fairly heavy smoke damage, we did come across quite a bit of heat and definitely some flame," said Acting Captain Jeremy Wilson.

No people or pets were found inside the unit. Damage was contained to the unit and an investigation into the cause is ongoing.

The rest of the building was "relatively unaffected," Wilson said, and people forced to evacuate were expected to be allowed back in later in the day.

Southbound traffic was briefly blocked off on Blanshard street due to fire crews occupying the lane.