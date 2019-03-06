Crews battle second-floor condo fire in downtown Victoria
Black smoke was seen pouring from a condo building on Cormorant at Blanshard streets. March 6, 2019. (CTV Vancouver Island)
Wells Gaetz, CTV Vancouver Island
Published Wednesday, March 6, 2019 10:54AM PST
Last Updated Wednesday, March 6, 2019 12:19PM PST
Firefighters responded to a second-floor condo fire in downtown Victoria Wednesday.
Black smoke was seen pouring out of a second-storey condo at 770 Cormorant Street, on the corner of Cormorant and Blanshard.
Multiple crews from Victoria Fire arrived to heavy smoke and low visibility as they entered the suite and extinguished the blaze.
"Fairly heavy smoke damage, we did come across quite a bit of heat and definitely some flame," said Acting Captain Jeremy Wilson.
No people or pets were found inside the unit. Damage was contained to the unit and an investigation into the cause is ongoing.
The rest of the building was "relatively unaffected," Wilson said, and people forced to evacuate were expected to be allowed back in later in the day.
Southbound traffic was briefly blocked off on Blanshard street due to fire crews occupying the lane.