A Capital Regional District commission has officially voted against building a secondary Malahat route through protected watershed land.

The Capital Region's Water Supply Commission voted on the motion on Wednesday.

The protected land skirts much of the Malahat and was seen as a top choice for where the province would build a secondary route.

The Ministry of Transportation promised to explore options for an emergency alternate highway after several multi-hour closures on the Malahat this summer.

The commission will now ask the CRD board to back their stand to protect watershed lands from outside interference.