CRD warns recycling pickup delays expected to continue for weeks

The Capital Regional District says recycling collection delays are expected to continue for at least a few more weeks due to a staffing shortage with contracted company Emterra Environmental.

Staff shortages at Emterra have been the main cause of recycling pickup delays over the past six weeks, when service disruptions first began.

Not all residents will see their recycling collection delayed, but the CRD is warning that it's possible.

"Although Emterra is actively recruiting new drivers, collection delays are expected to persist over the coming weeks until they are fully staffed," said the regional district in an update Friday.

The CRD asks that residents continue to leave their recycling at the curb on their scheduled dates. If the recycling isn't collected that evening, leave it out for one more day.

If your recycling isn't collected within 48 hours of your scheduled pick up date, take your recycling back in and contact crdbluebox@emterra.ca with your address information, according to the CRD.

"The region’s curbside recycling program has faced a series of challenges this summer and the CRD greatly appreciates the public’s patience as Emterra works to return the blue box program to normal service levels," said the regional district.